MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of MetLife by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.28. 4,689,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,637,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

