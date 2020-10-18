Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stake Lowered by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

NYSE MAA traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $119.44. 665,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

