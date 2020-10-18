Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,762 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

