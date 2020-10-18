Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total value of $1,739,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $502.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.66. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

