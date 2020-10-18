Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 50.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $170.97 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

