Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,249,000 after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

