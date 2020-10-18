Mission Wealth Management LP Has $349,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

