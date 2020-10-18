Mission Wealth Management LP Has $362,000 Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.