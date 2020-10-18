Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $236,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.