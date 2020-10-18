Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $356,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

