Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

