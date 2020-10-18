Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 10,103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000.

EFG stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

