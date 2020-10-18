Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,059 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.37 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.