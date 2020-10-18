Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 165 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 785.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $119.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

