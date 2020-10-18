Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 26 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $695.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $692.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.95.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

