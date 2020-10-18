Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.