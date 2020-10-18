Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,294,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

