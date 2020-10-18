Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

