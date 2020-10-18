Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,418 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

