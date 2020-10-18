Mizuho Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $75.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Rapid7 stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,162.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 748,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after buying an additional 222,915 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after buying an additional 199,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 36.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 607,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

