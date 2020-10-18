MKM Partners Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $55.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AXS opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.70.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 442,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $17,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,126.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AXIS Capital by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

