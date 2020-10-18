Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.49. 184,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

