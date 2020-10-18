Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 13.6% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 94,346.6% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,840,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 84,750,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,751,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 495,714 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,137,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 473.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,028,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,523,000 after purchasing an additional 848,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 315,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,455. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

