Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,309,000 after acquiring an additional 387,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 463,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 103,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. 257,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

