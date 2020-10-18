Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 400,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

