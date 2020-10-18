Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

VUG stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.31. 609,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,737. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

