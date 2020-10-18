Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Deere & Company comprises 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $240.06. 1,652,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.