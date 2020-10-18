Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32,623.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,809. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $233.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

