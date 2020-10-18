Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.38.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

