Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:CCC opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

