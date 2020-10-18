Morgan Stanley Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $113.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Shares of YUM opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,880 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

