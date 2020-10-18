Morgan Stanley Increases Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $81.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNKN. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.30.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of Dunkin' Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 50,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

