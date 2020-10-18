Morgan Stanley Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $31.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.
Shares of EPC opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
