Morgan Stanley Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $31.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of EPC opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

