Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in New York Times by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,888,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in New York Times by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

