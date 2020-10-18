Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

