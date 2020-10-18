Morgan Stanley Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $32.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BJRI. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $723.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 2.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $349,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $1,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 119.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.