MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.50 ($144.12).

MOR stock opened at €96.30 ($113.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €105.24 and its 200 day moving average is €106.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

