Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.46. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

