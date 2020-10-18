MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Short Interest Update

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MYOS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. MYOS RENS Technology has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.01.

MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. MYOS RENS Technology had a negative return on equity of 166.68% and a negative net margin of 277.82%.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional ingredients, functional foods, and other technologies that enhance muscle health and performance. The company primarily focuses on developing Fortetropin for the therapeutic markets, including the treatment of sarcopenia, cachexia, anorexia, obesity, and muscular disorders.

