Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0003

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 95.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $70,590.30 and approximately $5,911.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 132.9% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04893316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.