Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.