Needham & Company LLC Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $42.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.44.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.73. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.