Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.14.
Shares of NXST opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
In related news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
