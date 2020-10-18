Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of NXST opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

