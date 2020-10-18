Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $88.03 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $69,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

