Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $88.03 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $69,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Analyst Recommendations for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit