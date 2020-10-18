NEXT (NET) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $45,276.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

