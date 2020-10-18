NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research raised shares of NIO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

NIO opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $421,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Analyst Recommendations for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

