Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 98 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 75 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 94.79.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.