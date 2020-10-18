Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of NUE opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 107.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $4,795,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nucor by 135.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 319,136 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

