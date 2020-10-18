NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 213.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3,258.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.46. 6,065,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,184,020. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day moving average of $401.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

