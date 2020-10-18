Nwam LLC Acquires 703 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.34. 1,468,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,318. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.